KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 16th

As we close out this work week, we will have cooler temperatures than yesterday, with highs only in the low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the east around 5-15 mph. And we can expect plenty of sunny skies as well. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s and southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have stronger winds back from the south around 5-20 mph and gusts up to 25. Highs will increase to the low to mid 80s. After Monday next week, we will have temperatures back in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance of rain showers developing around the region on Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!