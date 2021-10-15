KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 15th

To start off our Friday morning, temperatures will be similar to what we had yesterday morning, in the 50s and a bit in the 60s. Skies are expected to be on the clear side and winds will be a bit light to start the day off, coming from the north and northwest around 5-10 miles per hour. Winds are going to pick up a bit though, giving us breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Winds will continue coming from the north, increasing to 10-15 miles per hour by the end of the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid to upper 60s and we will continue to have sunshine all around. Later today, we are looking to have high in the low to mid 70s for most of the Concho Valley, with a few areas in the south getting into the upper 70s. Winds will be a tad bit stronger, coming from the north around 15-20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we can expect the winds to be more on the light side again, with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. Skies will be clear and temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s. A bit cooler than we’ve experienced in a good while. To kick off this weekend, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s around the region and winds will remain on the light side from the northeast around 5-10 miles per hour. A bit more cloud cover for Sunday and temperatures looking to warmer up little as well, reaching the mid to upper 70s for highs. Heading to next week, we will have temperatures increase a bit, eventually putting us back in the low 80s for many of us by Thursday. Rain showers will be spotty on Wednesday, and will have a few more showers developing later Thursday afternoon.