KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Friday morning, temperatures will be similar to what we had yesterday morning, in the 50s and a bit in the 60s. Skies are expected to be on the clear side and winds will be a bit light to start the day off, coming from the north and northwest around 5-10 miles per hour. Winds are going to pick up a bit though, giving us breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Winds will continue coming from the north, increasing to 10-15 miles per hour by the end of the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid to upper 60s and we will continue to have sunshine all around. Later today, we are looking to have high in the low to mid 70s for most of the Concho Valley, with a few areas in the south getting into the upper 70s. Winds will be a tad bit stronger, coming from the north around 15-20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we can expect the winds to be more on the light side again, with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. Skies will be clear and temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s. A bit cooler than we’ve experienced in a good while. To kick off this weekend, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s around the region and winds will remain on the light side from the northeast around 5-10 miles per hour. A bit more cloud cover for Sunday and temperatures looking to warmer up little as well, reaching the mid to upper 70s for highs. Heading to next week, we will have temperatures increase a bit, eventually putting us back in the low 80s for many of us by Thursday. Rain showers will be spotty on Wednesday, and will have a few more showers developing later Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

64°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

64°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News