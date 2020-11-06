KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 6th

As we get through our Friday, we can expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Winds will be light, picking up from the south a bit this afternoon around 5-10 mph and skies will be sunny all day. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s with light winds from the south. Tomorrow will start with a few morning clouds, then clearing out with sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs back in the 70s and 80s. A week cold front will come through Tuesday, dropping our highs about 10-15 degrees around the region. But we can expect to bounce back to 70s and 80s by the next day.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!