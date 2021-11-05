KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 5th

To start off our Friday morning, we will have temperatures in the 40s for most of the region. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies to start the day off. Winds will also be on the calm side. Sunrise is now after 8 am. As we go through the rest of our morning hours, we are going to have a decrease in clouds, giving us plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 50s by the beginning of the noon hour and winds will increase a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. The rest of the day will provide plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 60s for most of the viewing area. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies, cooler temperatures and calm winds. Lows will be in the 40s and a bit in the 30s. To start the weekend, we are looking to have a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine all weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to 10 miles per hour. Heading into next week, a bit of a change for what we can expect. We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the week. A few spotty showers are still possible for Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the Concho Valley for highs. Next Thursday is also looking to be a bit warmer still. Highs will reach the low 80s for some of us and we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the day as well. A quick peek of what to expect beyond the 7-day forecast. We might have a cold front move through the region Friday of next week, and this will drop our temperatures down to the 30s for lows and highs only in the 50s and 60s for the following weekend.