KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 20th

We will start the morning off with partly cloudy skies, then clearing out as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s for the region, and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have increasing clouds early tomorrow morning, with lows in the 50s and winds fairly calm. Tomorrow will be more on the cloudy side with highs in the 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 10 mph. And we could see scattered showers for the weekend, as a slight chance of rain sticking around as we go through Monday, as well as early Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!