KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 19th

To start off our Friday morning, we will have temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies will be mostly clear. Sunrise is expected at 7:14 today. For the rest of our morning hours, we will have temperatures increase to the low 60s by the beginning of noon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day and winds will pick up a bit from the south on the light side, coming in around 5-10 mph. Later today, we can expect more sunny conditions. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s for highs and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows only in the 40s and light winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. To start out weekend, we will have sunny skies with highs in the 70s and a bit in the 80s. Winds will be on the breezy side though, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will follow, starting on Sunday. We’ll be back in the 60s with more clouds than sunshine. Cloudy conditions are expected to increase as we head closer to the the Thanksgiving holidays. Highs in the region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Some spotty showers still look to develop around the Concho Valley for those two days as well.
San Angelo42°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 1 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee36°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado46°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon44°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
