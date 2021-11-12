KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 12th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Skies are expected to be on the clear side. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will jump to the 60s by noon. Winds will shift a bit though, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. Since we have a weak cold front moving through this afternoon, we won’t have much of a temperatures increase for later today, as highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s around the viewing area, with warmer temperatures in the southern portion of the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have clear skies as well. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies, cooler temperatures with lows dropping to the 30s and a bit in the 40s. Winds will be on the calm side. To start the weekend, we are looking to have sunny skies all day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, which is fairly average for this time of year. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into next week, we will have a warming trend with temperatures for the viewing area. We could see the 80s making another comeback by next week Tuesday. However, after Tuesday we are looking to have another cold front move through, but once again, it will be a weak cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for next week Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunny

San Angelo

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

