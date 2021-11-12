KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 12th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Skies are expected to be on the clear side. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will jump to the 60s by noon. Winds will shift a bit though, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. Since we have a weak cold front moving through this afternoon, we won’t have much of a temperatures increase for later today, as highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s around the viewing area, with warmer temperatures in the southern portion of the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have clear skies as well. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies, cooler temperatures with lows dropping to the 30s and a bit in the 40s. Winds will be on the calm side. To start the weekend, we are looking to have sunny skies all day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, which is fairly average for this time of year. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into next week, we will have a warming trend with temperatures for the viewing area. We could see the 80s making another comeback by next week Tuesday. However, after Tuesday we are looking to have another cold front move through, but once again, it will be a weak cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for next week Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.