KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 8th

A wind advisory is in effect for the Concho Valley area until 6 P.M. Winds will be coming mostly from the north with speeds up to 45 mph. Highs will only be in the 70s with a cold front coming through this early morning. Tonight, winds will calm down significantly, from the northeast around 5-10 mph, and lows in the 40s. Tomorrow, a start to a warming trend with highs in the 80s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!