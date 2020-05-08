KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 8th

Very windy conditions are expected for the next 24 hours across the Concho Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sterling, Coke, Irion, and Crockett counties from 3am through 12pm Friday, May 8. Gusty winds could blow down unsecured objects such as tree limbs and outdoor furniture. Driving could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Winds are expected to be out of the north at 25-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.