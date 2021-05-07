KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 7th

As we close out this work week, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. Winds will be breezy this afternoon, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and south winds 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with more sun and clouds. Winds will be stronger and we can expect gusts up to 30 miles per hour during the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer this weekend as well, hitting the 90s for the region. Cooler temperatures area expected to be in the area on Tuesday with scattered rain showers.

Friday

91° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 91° 64°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 15% 93° 69°

Sunday

92° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 62°

Monday

80° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 80° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 78° 60°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 71° 55°

Thursday

79° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 59°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
65°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
67°
Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

