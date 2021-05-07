KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 7th

SAN ANGELO -- Central girls golfer Ryann Honea is set to make her second state tournament appearance on Monday, May 10th at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

The Junior qualified for state in 2019 and didn't have an opportunity in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

This season Honea won the individual District 2-6A title and placed fifth at the 6A Region I tournament.

Hear what she had to say about going back to the state tournament in the video above.