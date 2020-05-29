KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 29th

We will have plenty of sunny skies for the next few days. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, and winds will shift a bit from the north and east, increasing to 5-10 mph later this afternoon. Tonight will have lows in the 50s and 60s. Monday will have scattered showers and storms for the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. And more highs in the 90s starting Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!