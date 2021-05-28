KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 28th

Friday

85° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 75% 85° 64°

Saturday

85° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 85° 68°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 79° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 64°

Thursday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
79°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
79°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
82°

80°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
66°

65°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
65°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
65°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
66°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

To start our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies, which will turn over to scattered showers and storms this afternoon because of a cold front moving through the region about 12 hours earlier than initially anticipated. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming mostly from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have scattered showers and storms across the region, with lows in the 60s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with early morning showers and storms still lingering, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 15 miles per hour. More scattered showers likely as we head into Monday and Tuesday of next week, then a warming trend will bring us back to the 90s for highs by Thursday.

Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

79°F Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.