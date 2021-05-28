KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 28th

To start our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies, which will turn over to scattered showers and storms this afternoon because of a cold front moving through the region about 12 hours earlier than initially anticipated. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming mostly from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have scattered showers and storms across the region, with lows in the 60s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with early morning showers and storms still lingering, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 15 miles per hour. More scattered showers likely as we head into Monday and Tuesday of next week, then a warming trend will bring us back to the 90s for highs by Thursday.

