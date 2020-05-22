KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 22nd

Partly cloudy skies can be expected for a majority of the day, and highs will be back in the 80s and 90s, with higher levels of humidity. More showers and storms are expected to develop later this evening, with some areas getting a few more inches of rain. Tomorrow, more temperatures in the 90s, and more late showers are expected to develop late evening overnight into Sunday morning. Memorial Day will be fair through most of the day, and possible showers and thunderstorms can develop late in the evening.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!