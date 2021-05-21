Getting through our Friday, we can expect a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine once again. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be steady from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Starting our weekend, we will have mostly cloudy conditions, with spotty rain showers scattered across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warmer temperatures will be in the area next week Tuesday and will continue for the remainder of next week. And we will have a mix of sun and clouds after Monday as well.
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 21st
