KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 21st

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 66°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 84° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 87° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 88° 69°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
67°

Getting through our Friday, we can expect a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine once again. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be steady from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Starting our weekend, we will have mostly cloudy conditions, with spotty rain showers scattered across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warmer temperatures will be in the area next week Tuesday and will continue for the remainder of next week. And we will have a mix of sun and clouds after Monday as well.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
