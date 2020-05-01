KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 1st

Happy May everyone! We will continue our warming trend, with highs in the 90s today, and winds from the south and southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25. Tonight, winds will continue the same speed, and we will have mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, back in the triple digits for highs, and winds will continue to be a bit gusty. Triple digits will continue through Monday, but a cool down will take place through next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!