KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 15th

Breezy winds from the south will be steady through the day, with speeds up to 25 mph. Cloudy skies through the day will eventually give us rain showers and thunderstorms this evening. Large hail, lightning and heavy rain fall can be expected. Lows will be in the 60s, and winds will calm down after the storms have passed early tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected as well. And temperatures will start to increase next week Thursday into the upper 90s.

