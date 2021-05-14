KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 14th

Starting off our Friday, we will have mostly cloudy skies then clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be even warmer than the previous few days with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will also be coming mostly from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a bit of sunshine for the morning before turning to afternoon scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be the same as today. Another round of potential rain showers could come up on Tuesday, drastically altering previous forecasts of upper 90s to 100s down to 80s for highs. A low pressure is set to develop over the Concho Valley, which is causing the sudden decrease. More rain showers and possible storms could come into the region late Thursday evening again.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video