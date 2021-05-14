KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 14th

Weather

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 85° 66°

Saturday

81° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 81° 66°

Sunday

86° / 69°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 86° 69°

Monday

90° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 82° 64°

Wednesday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 64°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

Starting off our Friday, we will have mostly cloudy skies then clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be even warmer than the previous few days with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will also be coming mostly from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a bit of sunshine for the morning before turning to afternoon scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be the same as today. Another round of potential rain showers could come up on Tuesday, drastically altering previous forecasts of upper 90s to 100s down to 80s for highs. A low pressure is set to develop over the Concho Valley, which is causing the sudden decrease. More rain showers and possible storms could come into the region late Thursday evening again.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
