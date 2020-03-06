KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 6th

We can expect another day of sunshine, but not quite as warm. Highs in the mid 60’s for most of the area. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies, with lows dropping to the lower 40’s. But tomorrow morning, those clouds will clear out by the afternoon hours, with highs getting to the mid to upper 60’s. A chance of rain showers are possible later Sunday afternoon, but mostly light rain is expected from this. Then a start to the next week with temperatures in the upper 70’s, a great way to kick off Spring Break!
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!