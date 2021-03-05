KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 5th

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

48°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

51°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

48°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

48°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

50°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

To end our week, we will have mostly sunny skies for most of the region. Temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be a bit stronger today, coming mostly from the north up to 25 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will vary in direction again around 5-10 mph. After Saturday, we will have a warming trend, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Friday

70° / 40°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 70° 40°

Saturday

63° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 41°

Sunday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 46°

Monday

70° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 70° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 77° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 81° 59°

Thursday

81° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 56°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
49°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
46°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
41°

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.