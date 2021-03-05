KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 5th
To end our week, we will have mostly sunny skies for most of the region. Temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be a bit stronger today, coming mostly from the north up to 25 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will vary in direction again around 5-10 mph. After Saturday, we will have a warming trend, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by the middle of next week.
