KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 27th

A bit of a cooler day, as we will only be getting into the 80s and have breezy winds this afternoon. Gust up to 25 mph are expected. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with winds from the west around 10-15 mph, lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, but we will see a decrease in clouds as we get to the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the mid 70s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.