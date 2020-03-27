KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 27th

A bit of a cooler day, as we will only be getting into the 80s and have breezy winds this afternoon. Gust up to 25 mph are expected. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with winds from the west around 10-15 mph, lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, but we will see a decrease in clouds as we get to the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the mid 70s.

More Stories for you

• Local West Texas drug store is selling their own hand sanitizer

SAN ANGELO, TX – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing some local stores to create their own hand sanitizer…

• There are currently zero cases of COVID-19 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base has continued to update the public via their official web page on the…

• March 26, 2020 Daily update video from Shannon Medical Center: Topics include confirmed cases and safety measures

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center is releasing a daily video with updates about COVID-19 or, the Corona V…

• West Texas Counseling and Guidance offers help through the crisis

San Angelo, TX — With so much change and uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in f…

• Send cheer to residents in the Baptist Retirement Community

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Assisted living center and nursing homes are not allowing any visitors and haven’t been for s…

• Texas Cable Association members sign pledge to keep service active during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Cable Association says it’s working with company members “to ensure all Texans stay c…