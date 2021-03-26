KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 26th

Sunny

San Angelo

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

We will end our week with temperatures reaching the 80s for highs, and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the breezy side by mid morning, with speeds up to 25 miles per hour from the south. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with cloudy skies in the morning, then sunshine for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. A cold front will drop us to the 60s for highs on Sunday, and another cold front will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday, giving us 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and colder overnight temperatures heading into Thursday next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 54°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 84° 54°

Saturday

82° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 82° 50°

Sunday

72° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 40°

Monday

79° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 56°

Tuesday

87° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 87° 45°

Wednesday

66° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 66° 38°

Thursday

68° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 68° 43°

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
76°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
56°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
58°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.