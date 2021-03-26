KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 26th
San Angelo54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
We will end our week with temperatures reaching the 80s for highs, and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the breezy side by mid morning, with speeds up to 25 miles per hour from the south. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with cloudy skies in the morning, then sunshine for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. A cold front will drop us to the 60s for highs on Sunday, and another cold front will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday, giving us 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and colder overnight temperatures heading into Thursday next week.
