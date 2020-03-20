KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 20th

We will have sunshine for most of our day as we end another week. However, an increase in clouds are expected tonight, and highs tomorrow will only be reaching the 50’s. Spotty showers will pop up around Concho Valley in the afternoon, but no more than a half inch expected in most areas. After tomorrow, we will be popping back into the average temperature range, with highs back in the 70’s and 80’s for next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!