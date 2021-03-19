KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 19th

Clear

San Angelo

34°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

34°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

30°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

To end our work week, we will have sunny skies all day. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds will be on the calm side. To kick off our weekend, as well as the first official day of spring, we will have 70s for temperatures with sunny skies and winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Monday will start next week with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms developing in the later afternoon to early evening hours, then a mix of sun and clouds for most all of the rest of next week.

Friday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 67° 37°

Saturday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 46°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 75° 55°

Monday

74° / 43°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 16% 74° 43°

Tuesday

77° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 77° 47°

Wednesday

67° / 41°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 67° 41°

Thursday

71° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 71° 48°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

1 AM
Clear
1%
45°

43°

2 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
4%
41°

39°

5 AM
Clear
5%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

7 AM
Clear
6%
38°

