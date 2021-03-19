KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 19th
San Angelo34°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee34°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado31°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden30°F Sunny Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
To end our work week, we will have sunny skies all day. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds will be on the calm side. To kick off our weekend, as well as the first official day of spring, we will have 70s for temperatures with sunny skies and winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Monday will start next week with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms developing in the later afternoon to early evening hours, then a mix of sun and clouds for most all of the rest of next week.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo35°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee34°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado31°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden30°F Sunny Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity