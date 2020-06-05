KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 5th

Another day of sunshine today, with highs back in the 90s. Moisture levels continue to decrease with the warmer temperatures. And with triple digits coming next week, we can expect to have fairly dry air coming up this weekend. A few morning clouds tomorrow, but more sunshine for the afternoon. And we will continue to see warmer temperatures as we continue getting through the weekend, and through next week as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!