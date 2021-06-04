KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 4th

As we progress through our Friday, we will start the morning hours off with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be relatively calm, at least less than five miles per hour. This afternoon will have an increase in clouds, giving us mostly cloudy conditions. A few spotty showers could develop around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will also pick up speeds from the east 5-10 mph. Tonight is going to have partly cloudy skies for some while others are expecting more clouds. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will remain calm through the overnight hours. Tomorrow will have spotty showers developing around the region, mostly staying to the south and southeastern portions of the Concho Valley. Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction up to 10 miles per hour. For the rest of the weekend and into next week, we will be back in the 90s for temperatures and can expect a mixture of sun and clouds across the region. Some areas will continue to see more rain showers.

We continue our cyclical pattern of higher levels of humidity sitting in our region, which is actually caused by a stationary high pressure system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The size of this system is rather large on a global scale, and is filtering a lot of moisture from the equator in Africa over to the Gulf of Mexico, which is looping around and moving through the Concho Valley. However, a fine line between humid and dry is sitting just to the west of our region. In comparison, this is like holding a strand of hair as still as possible in between the little bumps on a basketball in our hand. Any slight movement alters the position of the hair, giving more humidity in one area and not the other. Except that fine line is sitting right over our region.