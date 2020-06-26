KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 26th

We will have a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the 90s across the region. Winds will pick up a bit more speed from the south later this afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight, increasing cloud cover as we go through the overnight hours. Lows in the 70s. Winds calming down a bit from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with a bit more humidity in the air. Highs in the 90s to start of the weekend. And we will see triple digits back in our area starting next Monday, and sticking around all week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!