KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 26th

High temperatures in the Concho Valley will remain in the upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. This weekend, expect hazy skies due to Saharan dust that will intensify over Texas and the southeastern United States. We'll see a bit more cloud cover across the area for Saturday and Sunday.

For the start of next week, high temperatures will top out at or near 100 degrees for the Concho Valley with skies remaining sunny for much of next week. Lows will be in the low 70s.