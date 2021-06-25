KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 25th

We made it to Friday! For the morning hours, we are looking to have our temperatures in the 70s and 80s, just getting into the 90s by the top of the noon hour. A few clouds can be expected to start the morning, then plenty of sunny skies. Winds will start off slightly breezy from the south around 10-15 mph then increase by the mid morning hours to 15-20 mph. A bit of a humid start can also be expected for our morning. Later today, we are looking at highs in the 90s and 100s once again. We will continue having plenty of sunshine and winds will remain steady from the south around 15-20 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at a few clouds making their way back to the area. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will still give us a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. To kick off our weekend, we are looking at another day of mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 90s and 100s for the region and winds will be coming in from the south up to twenty miles per hour. After tomorrow, we are going to feel cooler temperatures for the region heading into next week. And by cooler, we are looking at the mid 80s to low 90s for Monday through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers are also looking more favorable for Monday and Tuesday as well. Some thunderstorms could develop as well. At this point, storms aren’t expected to be on the severe side, so we can expect simple showers and storms. Stronger winds could come with these storms, but this is more on the unlikely side. We will continue to monitor these systems as they get closer.

