KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 25th

We made it to Friday! For the morning hours, we are looking to have our temperatures in the 70s and 80s, just getting into the 90s by the top of the noon hour. A few clouds can be expected to start the morning, then plenty of sunny skies. Winds will start off slightly breezy from the south around 10-15 mph then increase by the mid morning hours to 15-20 mph. A bit of a humid start can also be expected for our morning. Later today, we are looking at highs in the 90s and 100s once again. We will continue having plenty of sunshine and winds will remain steady from the south around 15-20 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at a few clouds making their way back to the area. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will still give us a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. To kick off our weekend, we are looking at another day of mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 90s and 100s for the region and winds will be coming in from the south up to twenty miles per hour. After tomorrow, we are going to feel cooler temperatures for the region heading into next week. And by cooler, we are looking at the mid 80s to low 90s for Monday through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers are also looking more favorable for Monday and Tuesday as well. Some thunderstorms could develop as well. At this point, storms aren’t expected to be on the severe side, so we can expect simple showers and storms. Stronger winds could come with these storms, but this is more on the unlikely side. We will continue to monitor these systems as they get closer.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

