KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 19th

Happy Juneteenth! We will have mostly cloudy skies to start our morning, then decreasing in cloud coverage as we get through the afternoon hours. Highs back in the 90s, with winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few isolated storms could develop, with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow evening, we will have another round of possible storms moving through. And triple digits will be reached by the end of this weekend for Father’s Day.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!