KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 18th

As we get through our morning hours, we can expect to have a few clouds lingering in the skies, then plenty of sunshine getting closer to the noon hours. Temperatures will be in the 80s as we get closer to this afternoon, and winds will start off relatively calm, at least under five miles per hour, then increasing mostly from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. This afternoon will put our temperatures in the 90s for highs with a few clouds developing through the area. Winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph for the remainder of the day. Basically, the same as the past few days. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will still be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow we begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies, southeastern winds around 5-10 mph and warmer temperatures in the 90s and 100s across the region. Father’s Day this Sunday will be even warmer, with a good portion of the Concho Valley sitting with triple-digit temperatures for highs. A slight break from the warmer temperatures can be expected as we head into the beginning of next week, however, it looks like we are getting the tail end of a cold front, so the temperatures change won’t be as significant as initially forecast. By the middle of next week, we will be back in the triple digits for highs, so the cold front won’t have much of an impact for the region. A few spotty showers could pop up late Monday into Tuesday, but this won’t be enough to keep the moisture sticking in the Concho Valley, and we will have a better chance of heading back into dry conditions and a slight drought. Humidity levels are looking to bounce back, so our mornings next week will be hot and sticky, making for uncomfortable mornings and possible afternoons.

