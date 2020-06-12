KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 12th

Highs will be back in the 90s. A bit of an increase in clouds going through our day, and winds will pick up a bit from the southeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon. We will start to see more clouds in the skies over the course of this next week. And some spotty showers could develop next week Tuesday as well as Thursday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!