KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 9th

To kick off the last day of this week, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will start in the 70s and reach the low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. For the rest of the day, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s across the region. Some shower and storms are looking to occur in the southeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Winds will also be picking up from the east around 10-15 mph later this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Starting our weekend will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s around the region. Winds are expected from the south around 5-15 mph. We could see some scattered showers and storms coming in on Monday. Forecast models today are showing us have this occurrence early Monday morning now. We are still looking at highe humidity levels around the region through the next seven days. This could either start our mornings off with dew on our vehicles and lawns or patchy fog if clouds are in the area. Especially if winds will be calm in the early morning hours. Plus, heading into next week, we are looking at temperatures hitting the upper 90s by Wednesday.

