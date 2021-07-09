KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To kick off the last day of this week, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will start in the 70s and reach the low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. For the rest of the day, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s across the region. Some shower and storms are looking to occur in the southeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Winds will also be picking up from the east around 10-15 mph later this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Starting our weekend will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s around the region. Winds are expected from the south around 5-15 mph. We could see some scattered showers and storms coming in on Monday. Forecast models today are showing us have this occurrence early Monday morning now. We are still looking at highe humidity levels around the region through the next seven days. This could either start our mornings off with dew on our vehicles and lawns or patchy fog if clouds are in the area. Especially if winds will be calm in the early morning hours. Plus, heading into next week, we are looking at temperatures hitting the upper 90s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.