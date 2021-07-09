KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 9th

To kick off the last day of this week, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will start in the 70s and reach the low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. For the rest of the day, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s across the region. Some shower and storms are looking to occur in the southeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Winds will also be picking up from the east around 10-15 mph later this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Starting our weekend will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s around the region. Winds are expected from the south around 5-15 mph. We could see some scattered showers and storms coming in on Monday. Forecast models today are showing us have this occurrence early Monday morning now. We are still looking at highe humidity levels around the region through the next seven days. This could either start our mornings off with dew on our vehicles and lawns or patchy fog if clouds are in the area. Especially if winds will be calm in the early morning hours. Plus, heading into next week, we are looking at temperatures hitting the upper 90s by Wednesday.
San Angelo73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
