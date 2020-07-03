Breaking News
Lake Nasworthy 4th of July fireworks show will not take place Saturday

KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 3rd

Mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the 90s. However, we will have more of a haze as we get through the afternoon hours, so air quality will continue to decrease through the weekend. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the triple digits. And the dust haze will continue to thicken through the weekend. Next week, we will start with temperatures only in the 90s for the first half of the week.

