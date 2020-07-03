KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 3rd

Mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the 90s. However, we will have more of a haze as we get through the afternoon hours, so air quality will continue to decrease through the weekend. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the triple digits. And the dust haze will continue to thicken through the weekend. Next week, we will start with temperatures only in the 90s for the first half of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!