KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 31st

We will start the day off with more clouds in the skies than sunshine. Highs will only be in the mid 90s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph, giving us a brief cool down. Spotty showers this afternoon can also be expected around the region. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with low in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more scattered showers around the Concho Valley. Highs in the 90s. And we can expect showers and storms to continue to develop around the region as we head into next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!