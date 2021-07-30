KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 30th

To kick off our Friday, we are looking at starting with mostly sunny skies for the morning hours. Temperatures will eventually hit the 80s by the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly calm through the first half of today as well. This afternoon we are looking at temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs. We will have partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day and winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we can expect a decrease in clouds, giving us mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will be calm again. Starting the weekend, we are looking to have mid to upper 90s for highs, which is about average. Winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds as well. Sunday will start off on the sunny side, then more clouds in the afternoon, with widespread showers and storms developing around the region. As we get through the next week, we are looking to have a wet start to August, with scattered showers expected everyday into next Thursday so far. Cooler temperatures are also looking to be in the area, with highs dropping to the 80s by the middle of next week as well. Localized and areal flooding look to be a possible threat for the Concho Valley, especially in lower level areas. Our overnight temperatures won’t cool down as much because of the cloudy conditions we are looking to have, which will act as a blanket of sorts to help trap in heat and moisture.