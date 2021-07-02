KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

To kick off our Friday morning, we are looking at mostly sunny skies this morning. Cloud cover will continuously increase through the day. Temperatures will hit the 80s and possibly just get into the 90s by the top of the afternoon. Winds will be relatively calm, then pick up from the west around 5-10 mph by mid morning. As we get through the afternoon, we will continue to get to cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs today and winds will shift, eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph later today. Tonight, we are looking at scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the northeast up to ten miles per hour. Heading into our first day of the weekend, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies for the Fourth of July as well, and we are looking at spotty showers and storms across the Concho Valley, which could hinder plans for outdoor activities. Kicking off next week, we are expecting to have cloudy and rainy conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Eventually we will have a little more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but we are still looking at opportunities for rain showers to develop around our viewing area all next week as well. We continue to see plenty of moisture in the area, so no relief from the humid conditions will happen for a while. On the plus side, this does help keep the spread of wildfires to a minimum. Temperatures will also continue to sit in the 80s next week. For anyone traveling, gas prices have gone up a bit around the nation, but in the San Angelo area, the average price of gas is actually lower than the state average for the first time in a long while.
San Angelo82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo81°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent