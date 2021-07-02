KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

To kick off our Friday morning, we are looking at mostly sunny skies this morning. Cloud cover will continuously increase through the day. Temperatures will hit the 80s and possibly just get into the 90s by the top of the afternoon. Winds will be relatively calm, then pick up from the west around 5-10 mph by mid morning. As we get through the afternoon, we will continue to get to cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs today and winds will shift, eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph later today. Tonight, we are looking at scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the northeast up to ten miles per hour. Heading into our first day of the weekend, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies for the Fourth of July as well, and we are looking at spotty showers and storms across the Concho Valley, which could hinder plans for outdoor activities. Kicking off next week, we are expecting to have cloudy and rainy conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Eventually we will have a little more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but we are still looking at opportunities for rain showers to develop around our viewing area all next week as well. We continue to see plenty of moisture in the area, so no relief from the humid conditions will happen for a while. On the plus side, this does help keep the spread of wildfires to a minimum. Temperatures will also continue to sit in the 80s next week. For anyone traveling, gas prices have gone up a bit around the nation, but in the San Angelo area, the average price of gas is actually lower than the state average for the first time in a long while.

