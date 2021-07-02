KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

Weather

To kick off our Friday morning, we are looking at mostly sunny skies this morning. Cloud cover will continuously increase through the day. Temperatures will hit the 80s and possibly just get into the 90s by the top of the afternoon. Winds will be relatively calm, then pick up from the west around 5-10 mph by mid morning. As we get through the afternoon, we will continue to get to cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs today and winds will shift, eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph later today. Tonight, we are looking at scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the northeast up to ten miles per hour. Heading into our first day of the weekend, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies for the Fourth of July as well, and we are looking at spotty showers and storms across the Concho Valley, which could hinder plans for outdoor activities. Kicking off next week, we are expecting to have cloudy and rainy conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Eventually we will have a little more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but we are still looking at opportunities for rain showers to develop around our viewing area all next week as well. We continue to see plenty of moisture in the area, so no relief from the humid conditions will happen for a while. On the plus side, this does help keep the spread of wildfires to a minimum. Temperatures will also continue to sit in the 80s next week. For anyone traveling, gas prices have gone up a bit around the nation, but in the San Angelo area, the average price of gas is actually lower than the state average for the first time in a long while.

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

