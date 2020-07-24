KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 24th

We will have mostly sunny skies to start off our morning, then increasing in cloud cover across the region this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s again, and winds will pick up speeds this afternoon from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers are expected to develop in the afternoon. And we will continue to have rain showers through next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!