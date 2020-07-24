KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 24th

We had another hot summer day across the Concho Valley on Thursday, with temperatures making it to 100°. Plus, we have Tropical Storm Hanna developing in the Gulf of Mexico, could it bring us any impacts?

Over the next couple of days, we will start to see an increase in moisture and cloud cover as Tropical Storm Hanna makes its way into southern Texas. We will continue to keep a close eye on this system as it moves towards Texas over the weekend.