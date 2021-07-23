KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 23rd

To start our Friday morning, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for most of the region. Winds will start from the south around 5-10 mph, then increase by mid morning up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will eventually hit the 80s by the afternoon. Today’s highs will be a bit warmer, reaching the mid to upper 90s around the five today. A bit more sunshine for the beginning of the afternoon, then more clouds rolling into the area. Some isolated showers and a few pop up thunderstorms are likely to develop once again, but like the past few days, will be very scattered and will be a hit-and-miss for us. Winds will have a bit of a southern breeze up to 15 miles per hour for the rest of our day. Tonight, a few clouds will linger in the skies, otherwise we will have mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Kicking off our weekend, we are looking at mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 90s and 100s and winds coming from the south pretty steady around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have the warmer temperatures sticking around as we get through the rest of the weekend and head into next week. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as we head into next Monday as well. Heading into the middle of next week, we will have more of a mixture of sunshine and cloudy conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will continue to remain in the 90s and 100s at least through Thursday of next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video