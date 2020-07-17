KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 17th

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for our area getting through the end of the work week, with temperatures reaching to the mid 100s, and winds shifting a bit, eventually coming from the southeast later with speeds up to 25 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and calming winds from the south up to 10 mph. Tomorrow, we will have increasing clouds through the day, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Looking ahead, we can expected to be down into the mid to upper 90s for highs by the end of the weekend and through most of next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!