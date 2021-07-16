KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 16th

Happy Friday everyone! To kick off the morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few clouds to start off the morning commute, then mostly sunny skies heading into the noon hour. Winds will start off from the south around 5-10 mph, then increase to 10-15 mph by mid morning. Heading to the afternoon. We are looking at temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs across the Concho Valley. Sunny skies will stick around for the day, with a few more clouds coming in later in the day. Winds will still provide a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming in from the south around 5-15 mph. For the first day of the weekend, we’ll have similar temperatures around the region for highs, winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour, and a mix of sun and clouds to get through the day. Next week will still have a cold front move through with scattered showers heading into Tuesday. After Monday of next week, we are looking at cooler temperatures, with highs only hitting the 80s through a majority of the week. We are also looking at scattered showers to be prominent around the region for next week as well, starting later Monday evening. This will add to our already higher than average rainfall amounts across the region. This weekend is probably best for tending to lawns and gardens before more rain comes in.

Fair

San Angelo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

