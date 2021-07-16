KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 16th

Happy Friday everyone! To kick off the morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few clouds to start off the morning commute, then mostly sunny skies heading into the noon hour. Winds will start off from the south around 5-10 mph, then increase to 10-15 mph by mid morning. Heading to the afternoon. We are looking at temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs across the Concho Valley. Sunny skies will stick around for the day, with a few more clouds coming in later in the day. Winds will still provide a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming in from the south around 5-15 mph. For the first day of the weekend, we’ll have similar temperatures around the region for highs, winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour, and a mix of sun and clouds to get through the day. Next week will still have a cold front move through with scattered showers heading into Tuesday. After Monday of next week, we are looking at cooler temperatures, with highs only hitting the 80s through a majority of the week. We are also looking at scattered showers to be prominent around the region for next week as well, starting later Monday evening. This will add to our already higher than average rainfall amounts across the region. This weekend is probably best for tending to lawns and gardens before more rain comes in.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video