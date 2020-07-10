KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, July 10th

A heat advisory is in effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley area until Saturday 8 p.m. Highs will be in the 100s and humidity levels will be around 30%-40%. Heat exhaustion and heat strokes are likely to occur if too much time is spent outdoors during peak sunlight hours. Tonight, we can expect clear skies with lows in the 70s. Winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have more sunshine for us, with highs back in the 100s. And we will continue to elevate our highs as we get closer to Monday, then we can expect to slowly decrease in temperatures through next week.
