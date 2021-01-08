KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 8th

As we get through the last day of this work week, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 50s and winds picking up from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s again, and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Sunday will give us a cold front, but with temperatures hovering around the freezing point for most of the day, precipitation can easily be anything from freezing rain to snow. However, snow seems to be less likely. If any snow is accumulated, many of us will only have a half-inch at most. Heavier snow/rain showers will be to the northeastern portion of the Concho Valley, specifically Coleman county. Next week will give us a gradual warming trend to the 60s by the middle of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!