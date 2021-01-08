KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 8th

You have probably already heard talk about the chance for snow, or seen the snowflake icon pop-up in your weather app. It is true that this weekend brings a chance for some winter weather, but it will likely not be anything like what we saw last week.

First, let me say that if you are still using a native weather app on your phone, you need to swap it out for the Concho Valley Homepage app. Why? Because, the native weather app on your phone simply just spits out model data to your phone. Our forecasts include multiple model guidances, current observations, and human identified pattern recognition. Your native weather app has no human input. Therefore, resulting in a forecast that can change dramatically in just a few hours. You can get the Concho Valley Homepage app on the Apple App store here, or on the Google Play store here.