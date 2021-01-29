KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 29th

As we get through the last day of our work week, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s across the region, and winds will be coming in mostly from the south around 5-20 mph. Tonight, a few overnight showers could develop, with lows in the 50s and winds from the south up to 25 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be back in the 60s and a bit into the 70s. Winds will be on the gusty side, with some speeds up to 35 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend will be relatively calm, with sunny skies and 60s for highs. The first half of next week will give us a warming trend, which will put us in the 80s by Wednesday, but a cold front will move through overnight into Thursday, dropping our highs about 30-35 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!