KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 22nd

Scattered showers will continue to stick around as we get into the afternoon hours, then cloudy skies for the rest of the day into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the 40s and winds will still be coming from the southwest up to 10 miles per hour. A few overnight showers can be expected. Tomorrow will start off on the cloudy side, but clear out by the mid morning hours. Highs will be back in the 60s and winds will vary in direction, around 5-10 mph. 70s are expected for this upcoming weekend for highs, and a few more showers could make their way into our region. Monday will kick off the first of few days we can expect sunny skies all day. And temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s for highs.