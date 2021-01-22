KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 22nd

We will have a few clouds for the early morning hours, but plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 60s and winds will be mostly from a northern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, lows in the 40s and winds from the east 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day, with highs jumping to the upper 60s to mid 70s, and winds will vary in direction around 5-15 mph. A few more scattered showers could develop during the evening hours this weekend, but more sunshine will be in the forecast for the first half of next week with highs in the 60s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!