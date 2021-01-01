KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy New Year! We will start our 2021 with warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us highs in the 40s and 50s, with plenty of sunshine, and west winds around 5-10 mph. We will continue our warming trend into next week, but another cold front will drop us from the mid 60s to the mid 50s from Tuesday to Thursday. Tuesday will also give us mostly cloudy skies, but every other day for the next week will be on the sunny side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.