KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 1st

Happy New Year! We will start our 2021 with warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us highs in the 40s and 50s, with plenty of sunshine, and west winds around 5-10 mph. We will continue our warming trend into next week, but another cold front will drop us from the mid 60s to the mid 50s from Tuesday to Thursday. Tuesday will also give us mostly cloudy skies, but every other day for the next week will be on the sunny side.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!