KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 15th

Going through the last day of this work week, we will have plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s and winds coming from the northwest around 5-15 mph. The stronger winds and dry conditions will elevate the potential for fire weather around the region. Tonight will have clear skies, winds from the west around 5-10 mph and lows in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will give us highs back in the 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Monday will give us highs closer to the 70s around the region, but after Monday, weather patterns and potential for rain is going to be a bit hectic. One cold front is expected to come through the region sometime in the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!