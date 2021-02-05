KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 5th
San Angelo47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee42°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon46°F Sunny Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Going through our Friday, we will have plenty of sunshine after a few morning clouds pass through the region. Temperatures will be reaching the 60s today, and winds will be shifting quite a bit in direction through the day, mostly 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for us, but winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming in around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region again. A slight warm-up for next week to start, but by the middle of next week, we can expect a major drop in temperatures, and looking ahead to the weekend after next week, temperatures could be floating around the 10s for highs.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee42°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon46°F Sunny Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity