KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 5th

Sunny

San Angelo

47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

42°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

46°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Going through our Friday, we will have plenty of sunshine after a few morning clouds pass through the region. Temperatures will be reaching the 60s today, and winds will be shifting quite a bit in direction through the day, mostly 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for us, but winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming in around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region again. A slight warm-up for next week to start, but by the middle of next week, we can expect a major drop in temperatures, and looking ahead to the weekend after next week, temperatures could be floating around the 10s for highs.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 44°

Saturday

68° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 35°

Sunday

75° / 49°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 75° 49°

Monday

80° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 80° 36°

Tuesday

67° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 31°

Wednesday

47° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 47° 26°

Thursday

40° / 15°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 40° 15°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
1%
47°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

48°

2 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
3%
45°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

