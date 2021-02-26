KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 26th

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

45°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

41°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

42°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

A mix of sun and clouds will be in the region today to end this work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of us, a warm turn around from yesterday. Winds will be mostly calm through the morning, then coming from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be cloudy for the region, and a few scattered showers could develop in the later part of the day with highs in the 70s and 80s. More scattered showers and storms likely during Sunday and Monday, then more clouds for the first half of next week with temperatures going from the 40s on Monday to the 70s and 80s by Thursday.

Friday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 72° 48°

Saturday

81° / 55°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 81° 55°

Sunday

68° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 68° 40°

Monday

50° / 39°
Showers
Showers 51% 50° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 44°

Wednesday

73° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 73° 46°

Thursday

75° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 48°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
45°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
52°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
50°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
49°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
50°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
51°

52°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
52°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
53°

