KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 26th

A mix of sun and clouds will be in the region today to end this work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of us, a warm turn around from yesterday. Winds will be mostly calm through the morning, then coming from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be cloudy for the region, and a few scattered showers could develop in the later part of the day with highs in the 70s and 80s. More scattered showers and storms likely during Sunday and Monday, then more clouds for the first half of next week with temperatures going from the 40s on Monday to the 70s and 80s by Thursday.

