KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 19th
San Angelo12°F Sunny Feels like 3°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Robert Lee14°F Sunny Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eldorado9°F Sunny Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Mertzon8°F Sunny Feels like 0°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eden14°F Sunny Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Well, we made it! We are expecting sunny skies all day, with temperatures reaching the 40s for highs and winds will be coming in from the southwest around 5-10 mph, helping melt the ice and snow faster for the region. Tonight, lows will drop just below freezing, around the upper 20s, with clear skies and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s and southwest winds will be coming in up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the beginning of next week, and by Wednesday evening, a cold front will move through, dropping our temperatures back to the 50s for highs.
