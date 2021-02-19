KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 19th

Sunny

San Angelo

12°F Sunny Feels like 3°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

14°F Sunny Feels like 9°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

9°F Sunny Feels like 9°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

8°F Sunny Feels like 0°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

14°F Sunny Feels like 6°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Well, we made it! We are expecting sunny skies all day, with temperatures reaching the 40s for highs and winds will be coming in from the southwest around 5-10 mph, helping melt the ice and snow faster for the region. Tonight, lows will drop just below freezing, around the upper 20s, with clear skies and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s and southwest winds will be coming in up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the beginning of next week, and by Wednesday evening, a cold front will move through, dropping our temperatures back to the 50s for highs.

Friday

46° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 46° 26°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 40°

Sunday

58° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 58° 27°

Monday

61° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 35°

Tuesday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 64° 48°

Wednesday

68° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 37°

Thursday

50° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 50° 32°

16°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
16°

22°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
22°

27°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
27°

33°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
33°

37°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
37°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

44°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

42°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
3%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
4%
37°

35°

9 PM
Clear
5%
35°

32°

10 PM
Clear
5%
32°

30°

11 PM
Clear
5%
30°

29°

12 AM
Clear
5%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
5%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
5%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
5%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
5%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
6%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
5%
28°

27°

7 AM
Clear
5%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
29°

