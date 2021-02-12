KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, February 12th

More KLST Weather
Snow Shower

San Angelo

23°F Snow Shower Feels like 12°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

22°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

25°F Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

22°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

23°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the region until 9 AM today.

We will still have light winter mix around the region for the beginning of the morning, then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, and winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, cloudy skies will continue to stick around, with lows in the 20s. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with scattered mixed precipitation (rain/sleet/snow). Heading to Sunday will eventually give a decent amount of snow for the region, with some areas looking at 3-5 inches of accumulated snowfall totals. Some areas could see a bit less. Temperatures will fall to the teens for highs to start next week, and we are looking at close to zero degrees for overnight lows Sunday and Monday overnight.

Friday

28° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 28° 21°

Saturday

28° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 28° 19°

Sunday

22° /
PM Snow Showers
PM Snow Showers 40% 22°

Monday

21° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 21°

Tuesday

39° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 39° 24°

Wednesday

37° / 14°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 34% 37° 14°

Thursday

45° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 45° 25°

Hourly Forecast

24°

11 AM
Light Freezing Rain
54%
24°

24°

12 PM
Light Freezing Rain
47%
24°

25°

1 PM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
25°

26°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
26°

27°

3 PM
Cloudy
11%
27°

28°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
28°

28°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
28°

27°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
26°

25°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
25°

26°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
26°

25°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
25°

25°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
25°

25°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
25°

25°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
25°

25°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
25°

25°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
25°

24°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
24°

23°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
23°

22°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
22°

24°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
24°

25°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
25°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

