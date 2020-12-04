KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 4th

As the holiday season continue, the Concho Valley gets a taste of some cold weather. We will see the 30s for much of the late evening hours, so its best to stay inside to keep warm from the cold weather.

Early morning temperatures are expected to be below freezing, so wearing layers will help with the wind chill and cold temperature. The skies will be mainly clear tomorrow but the cold air will still stick around with a high in the upper 50s tomorrow.