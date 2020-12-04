KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 4th

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs getting into the 50s and a bit into the 60s. We can also expect more sunshine today as well, and winds won’t be as breezy, starting off around 5-10 mph from the west this morning, then calming down by the afternoon. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover is in the forecast, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow, a low pressure system will bring us cooler temperatures again, and rain showers scattered across the region. Highs will only be in the 40s and a bit in the 50s. After tomorrow, we will have more sunshine in the area, and a warming trend will continue into next week, where highs will reach the 70s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!