KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 3rd

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have mostly clear skies around the region. Temperatures will only be in the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the light side, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. For the rest of the morning, we are looking to have sunny skies across the viewing area. Winds will continue to come from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. For the rest of our day, we are looking to have highs in the low to mid 80s for the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be a light breeze from the southwest around 10-15 mph and we will have plenty of sunshine all around. Later tonight, we will have clear skies with lows dropping just to the 50s again. Winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. To start our weekend, we are looking at another day of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s and winds will continue to shift around a bit, with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Clouds will move in later Saturday evening, giving us mostly cloudy skies for Sunday and a few showers could develop around the region. A cold front will push through early Monday morning, giving us a 20-25 degree drop in highs to start off next week. However, we will be back in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday. Scattered showers look to move through the region as we get into the middle of next week. After Wednesday, we are expected to increase our highs back to the 70s by Thursday, continuing our unusually warm pattern for December.

Sunny

San Angelo

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
